Comic Book Chat – Incredible Hulk Hits 750 Issues

The Savage. The Smart. The Immortal.

The Incredible!

The Green Goliath hits his 750th issue this week and he’s here to smash the Comic Book Chat!

Incredible Hulk #1 was published May 1, 1962, so there will be 58 candles on his cake this year.

Today’s discussion is gamma sized!

Topics will include:

Favorite persona/version of the Hulk

Favorite supporting cast member

Favorite gamma powered supporting cast member

The Hulk in Pop Culture (T.V., movies, etc.)

Favorite issue or storyline featuring the Hulk

A future Comic Book Chat will feature the topic – Hulk’s Greatest Hits ( Favorite Battles Featuring the Hulk) – so think about your top 5 bouts and we will discuss in a future tread.

