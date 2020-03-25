Gem War: Steven Universe Character Tournament Round 3

Welcome to Round 3 of the Gem War! We’re down to sixteen characters.
- Please vote for one character in each pairing.
- Feel free to discuss your favorites, add gifs, squabble over who had the better character arc, whatever.
- This round ends tomorrow morning 7am EST.
Stats from the last round:
- Peridot had the most votes, as is good and correct. She was, fittingly, up against Yellow Diamond, who had the least votes of any character. That CLOD.
- The character who won her match with the least votes is Nanefua Pizza, against Pink Pearl / Volleyball.
- The character with the most votes to lose was Rose Quartz / Pink Diamond, in a close match with Stevonnie.