Gem War: Steven Universe Character Tournament Round 3

Welcome to Round 3 of the Gem War! We’re down to sixteen characters.

Please vote for one character in each pairing.

Feel free to discuss your favorites, add gifs, squabble over who had the better character arc, whatever.

This round ends tomorrow morning 7am EST.

Stats from the last round:

Peridot had the most votes, as is good and correct. She was, fittingly, up against Yellow Diamond , who had the least votes of any character. That CLOD.

The character who won her match with the least votes is Nanefua Pizza, against Pink Pearl / Volleyball.

against The character with the most votes to lose was Rose Quartz / Pink Diamond, in a close match with Stevonnie.

