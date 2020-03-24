Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

-All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

-Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

-As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Now for some media created by LGBTQ+ folk.

On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden, a 23 year old lesbian comic creator. Originally published as a webcomic, it was released in a nice novel sized collection through First Second in 2018. It takes place in a universe that only has women and nonbinary folk, focusing on two periods of time in a woman’s life. The first being her time in school with her first girlfriend, and the other in her first job with a team of rebuilders. Though Walden could have done better with making more distinctive traits in her characters, her surreal style is beautiful.

Next is Act of Killing, which has three directors, the main one being Joshua Oppenheimer, a gay man. It dives into the minds of the men who committed the mass killings in 1965-1966 Indonesia. It is probably one of the most disturbing movies ever created.

Optional: eh I don’ know, talk shit about the people you dated I guess

