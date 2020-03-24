Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:

Nick, a financial analyst from Wisconsin, tries not to get confused with another Nick;

Lindsay, a prospect research strategist from Washington state, held a wombat; and

Kimberly, a writer-editor from Pennsylvania, lives in a Victorian house, which of course is haunted. Kimberly entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $32,800.

Lindsay found all three DDs but missed two of them, helping Nick show the way into FJ with $15,400 vs. $11,400 for Lindsay and $4,800 for champ Kimberly.

DD1, $1,000 – I WROTE THAT! – “‘He had decided to live forever or die in the attempt, and his only mission each time he went up was to come down alive” (Lindsay lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

DD2, $800 – FILM ANALYSIS – A Raquel Welch poster does a lot more than just hang on the wall in Andy Dufresne’s prison cell (Lindsay won $2,000 from her score of $7,600 vs. $7,400 for Nick. Given that this was a upper-row clue in a pop culture category with plenty of game remaining, I would have loved to see Lindsay go all-in here.)

DD3, $1,200 – COMEDIA DELL’ARTE CHARACTERS – This type of physical comedy is named for the bat Arlecchino, AKA Harlequin, used to beat his comic victims (Lindsay lost $3,000 from her total of $12,400 vs. $13,400 for Nick.)

FJ – AMERICAN POETS – This New York woman died in 1887, the year after the subject of her most famous poem was unveiled

Surprisingly, only NIck was correct on FJ, the subject of which has come up many times in clues over the years. Nick added $7,401 to win with $22,801.

Wagering strategy: Lindsay had the right idea by making a small wager in order to win if Nick missed. But instead of betting $1,799 to lock out Kimberly, Lindsay wagered $1,801, which would have left her $1 behind a possible double-up by Kimberly.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the 9-letter adjective can mean both showing great intelligence or shining brightly is brilliant, or in the military, a party in which family member may get to pin a new insignia would be for a promotion.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was Heller?

DD2 – What is The Shawshank Redemption”?

DD3 – What is slapstick?

FJ – Who was Lazarus?

