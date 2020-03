It’s time! Time for a Gem War!

We had 61 nominees in the nomination round, so after consulting the animation thread I added three more to make an even 64. That way we can get right to the meat of the tournament and skip the eliminations.

Please vote for one character in each pairing.

Feel free to discuss your favorites, add gifs, squabble over who had the better character arc, whatever.

This round ends tomorrow morning 7am EST.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...