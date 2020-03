“Through the Looking Glass”



Kate begins to question her instincts and Luke gets upsetting news. Alice seeks her sister’s help with a special task”

“Alex in Wonderland”

Alex uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly helps William investigate Lex. Kara deals with difficult news

So they definitely planned those titles right?

