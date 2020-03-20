The Weekly Shuffle Thread Is Looking OUTSIDE!

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! With all of the chaos and anxiety of the coronavirus affecting us all, many people are recommending to stay indoors. But if you’re going stir crazy, don’t worry, because the Weekly Shuffle Thread is here to give you a taste of OUTSIDE!

Our word of the day today is Outside, so share your songs that feature it in the title! But if even your shuffle wants to stay indoors you can still join in on the fun by posting any playlist that you’ve listened to on shuffle this past week! Stay safe out there, and happy shuffling!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

