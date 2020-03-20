Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 20

Today’s contestants are:

Abhijit, a software developer from Washington, D.C., did “Scuba Diving for Dummies”;

Katy, an attorney from California, interned on SNL in set design; and

Michonne, a staff attorney from California, was “Alexis Trebek”. Michonne entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $15,800.

Champ Michonne was correct on DD3, which proved to be the difference in her holding the lead into FJ with $14,000 vs. $13,400 for Katy and $11,000 for Abhijit.

DD1, $800 – THIS PLANET – …is noted for a dark gap called the Cassini division (Katy lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – HISTORIC NAMES – Lord Darnley, husband of this monarch, was murdered at Edinburgh in 1567 (Abhijit won $1,200 from his score of $2,600.)

DD3, $800 – CLASSICAL MUSIC – This march by Sir Edward Elgar is commonly played at high school & college graduations (Michonne won $2,000 from her total of $8,400 vs. $11,000 for Katy.)

FJ – WOMEN AUTHORS – 2 events figure prominently in her 2003 memoir: a coup in Chile on September 11, 1973 & the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001

Despite Alex’s confidence that someone would have a big payday, everyone was incorrect on FJ.

Surprisingly, Michonne chose to bet only half of her total, which was good enough to hang on with $7,000 for a two-day total of $22,800. Abhijit, apparently confident that both opponents would make huge bets, wagered $4,300 to finish at $6,700, just $300 short of Michonne.

Triple Stumper of the day: In the “Over” category, no one figured out that galoshes are also called overshoes.

This day in Trebekistan: I wonder what Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational finalist Jane Curtin thinks of Alex’s comment that Fey, Fallon and Poehler represent the “very early days” of SNL.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Saturn?

DD2 – Who was Mary, Queen of Scots?

DD3 – What is “Pomp and Circumstance”?

FJ – Who is Isabel Allende?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...