Werewolf 119: May and dw are Improvising Day 5

The party poopers go out to be a buzzkill.
The Box Ghost was levitating outside the party house when a figure raced towards him. They yank him by the wrist and drag them on the concrete. The box ghost looks panicked and confused. How is this figure able to grab and intangible being?
“Beware! I am the box ghost!”
“The dumpster is the most HARDCORE BOX!”
The Box Ghost (Kim) is dead. She was a Vanilla Wolf.
Frankenwine sits on the grass, contemplating what it means to be a talking glass. Two partiers show up and lean Frankenwine forward
“PEOPLE MISUNDERSTAND. HALF FULL, NOT HALF EMPTY.” They say.
But before they can explain themself, the wine spills into the dumpster.
“NOOOOOOOOO.”
Frankenwine is dead. She was Vanilla Town.
The next day, you leave the party house finally. After a long walk and several of you wheezing from exercise, you arrive at town hall. The door is unlocked and the lights are out. The front desk is unoccupied, but you get a strange shiver through your neck. The front chair is still warm.
22 15 Vanilla Town
1 Jailer – Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row
1 Investigator 1 Three shot Vig 4 1 Vanilla Wolves
1 Wolf Roleblocker Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself
1 SK
RP is optional, again, I don’t have a theme planned out, so you can play as whoever or just yourself.
Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.
Do NOT edit or delete any posts.
Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, I’d be happy to lend an ear!
Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. I will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or I think you crossed a line.
You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let me know. We can work something out! 🙂
This isn’t a rule per-say, but I discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. I don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that.
Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else.
There will be OPTIONAL EVENTS every game day. NO REWARD will be given out for these. They’re meant to be light hearted fun to take the edge off of the game. You could also use do one of your required RP posts… Or not. It’s up to you!
There will also being Daily Challenges where you will have to post a certain way or you will be mod killed. I’m not joking. (I AM JOKING. If you mess up, I’ll make you do something now.)
- Owen
- Spooky
- Raven
Sic
- Gramps
Hoho Emm
- Lamb Dance
May
- Josephus
- Wasp/Persephone
- Hayes
- Mars-Five
- Side Character
- Fig Plucker
- Tiff
Lindsay
- April
- Louie
- Nuka
- Indy
- Grump
Ralph
- Spiny
Sagittariuskim
- Flubba
MSD JudeAnna LutairGoat
- Stoneheart
Video
Backups:
Goat
Day 5 ends on Friday, March 20, at 3:00 PM EST.
Daily Challenge: All caps, baby! Failure will result in silliness.