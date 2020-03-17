Werewolf 119 – May and dw are Improvising Day 3

I’m kinda tired still, so I’ll keep this short.

The party poopers go out at night.

Tugger feels a wave of hardcore so bad she claws her way into the magic dumpster.

Tugger (Lindsay) is dead. She was Vanilla Town.

Jason Voorhees is down on his luck now that there’s barely any people to murder. But shooting a nerf gun is kind of the same thing. He closes his eyes, takes a deep breath and let the dart fly. I tricks GIR in the eye, making him shuffle his way to the dumpster.

GIR (MSD) is dead. He was a Vanilla Wolf.

But before Jason could gloat about his sick moves, GIR’s four friend’s tell him he’s been a bad boy and belongs in the trash. Jason agrees, letting out a sigh of defeat.

Jason (hoho) is dead. He was the Vigilante.

You arrive at an empty party house. Flashy, brightly colored lights emit from the windows and you can hear music blasting. The garage door is open, but there are no cars. You can hear electronic dance music being played from the inside. You all go through the door, ready to get your hardcore on.

Roles 22 19 Vanilla Town 1 Jailer – Can't jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Investigator 1 Three shot Vig 4 3 Vanilla Wolves 1 Wolf Roleblocker Can't block the same person twice in a row or themself 1 SK

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, again, I don't have a theme planned out, so you can play as whoever or just yourself. Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, I'd be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. I will step in and give a warning if others tell me they're uncomfortable, or I think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you're in a situation where you think you can't reach that requirement, try to let me know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn't a rule per-say, but I discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. I don't want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be OPTIONAL EVENTS every game day. NO REWARD will be given out for these. They're meant to be light hearted fun to take the edge off of the game. You could also use do one of your required RP posts… Or not. It's up to you! There will also being Daily Challenges where you will have to post a certain way or you will be mod killed. I'm not joking. (I AM JOKING. If you mess up, I'll make you do something now.)

Players Owen Spooky Raven Sic Gramps Hoho Emm Lamb Dance May Josephus Wasp/Persephone Hayes Mars-Five Side Character Fig Plucker Tiff Lindsay April Louie Nuka Indy Grump Ralph Spiny Sagittariuskim Flubba MSD Jude Anna Lutair Goat Stoneheart Video Backups: Goat

[collapse]

Day 3 ends on Tuesday, March 17, at 10:00 PM EST.

Daily Challenge: You must type your comments WITHOUT punctuation. Failure will result in silliness.

