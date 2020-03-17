Weird, Overlooked, Wonderful: an Introduction

In Which the World is Both Beautiful and Strange

While talking about a film in my last series of articles (Millennial Malaise) I noted that that the series was less about elevating work, than it was about noting certain aesthetic and thematic choices in response to a cultural moment. That the process of going through the refuse of pop art is a valuable in discerning what was the zeitgeist of the times.

That conversation sparked something in my mind though. So much of the internet is about hyperbole. Declaring something the best, or worst, and nowhere in between. Such proclamations are usually only afforded to the biggest objects swirling in our artistic universe. Hours of video dedicated to the ups and downs of Star Wars, and miles of digital ink spilled over the plot points of upcoming Marvel films.

I don’t want to disparage the writers and producers who dedicate their work to such things, but The Avocado is different. It’s a place that has allowed as many word written about the cyber thrillers of the 90’s as any location would, and I want to continue that kind of cultural searching.

Thus I’m starting a new article series called:

Weird, Overlooked, Wonderful

In it we’ll be exploring the pieces of art (no matter the medium) from any point of time that qualifies into the above categories. This can include cult films or musicians that never made the big time, or the smaller projects by major players, or gigantic swings that missed the mark. It’s an open field, but one of discovery, of finding the oddity, purpose, and beauty that can, and should, exist in our art.

One of the reasons this has taken longer to ramp up is because I want it to be more of a communal experience. My favorite part of writing is interacting with everyone here afterwards. So, I’ll put up what my first articles will be about, and then start taking full on suggestions from everyone about what we should cover. There’s no hard and fast rules and what qualifies, but consider if it fits the title.

So here’s the lineup for the first round of coverage, which will run the gamut of mediums.

March 19: Robert Altman’s film Brewster McCloud

March 26: Emerson, Lake, and Palmer’s album Tarkus

April 2: Harry Stephen Keeler’s book The Riddle of the Traveling Skull

April 9: The SNES game Actraiser

As usual books, games, and TV will take more time, but I will be open to coverage if given enough runway. Thanks for all your support.

