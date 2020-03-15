Werewolf 119: May and dw are Improvising Day 2

The dumpster is silent for a few minutes until Cat Dude leaps out of it, smirking. He waddles to your guide and jumps on his shoulder. A flashing white light appears, blinding you. When it ends, both of them reemerge . Your guide- the early twenty something boy – is now wearing a black trench coat and thief outfit, red gloves and a white domino mask. Cat Dude looks exactly the same.

Cat Dude (May) is now the Guide’s assistant.

“You should get some rest,” they both say.

At night, the party poopers come out to cramp people’s style.

The freshman philosophy student who can’t stop sticking out his tongue walks around the house you’re staying, whispering Nietzsche to himself. But this is stopped when a figure blasting loud dance music approaches him.

“HARDCORE!” The figure says.

“This sounds like a challenge. Challenges are the key to mental growth,” the student says.

They dance for over and hour until the student stops the music. Drenched in sweat and nihilism, he races towards the dumpster and jumps in.

The Philosophy Student (Sic Humor) is dead. He was the Investigator.

Five party people hear a moan reeked with pain from the dumpster. They gaze into it and see the student wearing a banana peel on his head, shaking.

“Existence is too hardcore.” He says.

The Philosophy Student (Sic Humor) is still dead.

When morning comes, you continue to explore the town. The local school is your next stop. There are no cars in the lot and all the doors are locked. The basketball courts where kids play are barren. The flag on the poll waves slowly.

Roles 22 Vanilla Town 1 Jailer – Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Investigator 1 Three shot Vig 4 Vanilla Wolves 1 Wolf Roleblocker Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself 1 SK [collapse]

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, again, I don’t have a theme planned out, so you can play as whoever or just yourself. Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, I’d be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. I will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or I think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let me know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn’t a rule per-say, but I discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. I don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be OPTIONAL EVENTS every game day. NO REWARD will be given out for these. They’re meant to be light hearted fun to take the edge off of the game. You could also use do one of your required RP posts… Or not. It’s up to you! There will also being Daily Challenges where you will have to post a certain way or you will be mod killed. I’m not joking. (I AM JOKING. If you mess up, I’ll make you do something now.) [collapse]

Players Owen Spooky Raven Sic Gramps Hoho Emm Lamb Dance May Josephus Wasp/Persephone Hayes Mars-Five Side Character Fig Plucker Tiff Lindsay April Louie Nuka Indy Grump Ralph Spiny Sagittariuskim Flubba MSD Jude Lutair Stoneheart Video Backups: Goat

Day 2 ends on Monday, March 16, at 4:00 PM EST.

Daily Challenge: You must type your comment in ALL lowercase. Failure will result in silliness.

