The Avocado's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant – Round One

So I was scrolling through Twitter and spied this bracket.

I figured, with the global pandemic on everyone’s minds, the social distancing idea already becoming a meme, and food service suffering severe body blows as a result of devastating economic impacts, that we needed to celebrate the humble quick restaurant. Sometimes, you want to eat NOW, and we are fortunate to live in a modern society where food is just a drive-thru or walk-up away. Let’s find out…what is the Avocado’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?



This is the First Round, and we will follow this bracket, mainly so I don’t have to wrangle a nomination round and fuck it up again like I did the last one. 🙂 Make your choices below! Second Round will start sometime Monday morning.

