The Friday Politics Thread Self Quarantines

Good morning everyone, and happy *breathes through WW1 era gas mask*

One of the nice things about the internet is that we can all stay safe and cozy in our own on homes while remaining social here on the Avocado.

One of the worst parts about this virus, to me at least, is the idea that we’re all sitting here nervous about it. Maybe none of us catch it. Maybe some of us do. But we don’t really know. The unknown is terrifying.

But I want to encourage all of our community here to be as safe as possible. Please don’t take any unnecessary risks. For your sake and the sake of your family and friends. It’s not always an option, but if you can work from home, I would highly suggest it.

Stay safe, and stay cozy! We will prevail.

