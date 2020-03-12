ToeJam and Earl Night Thread

On March 12th, 1992 the video game ToeJam and Earl was released in Japan.

ToeJam and Earl were alien rappers who crash-landed on the Planet Earth.

Their mission – to find pieces of their wrecked spacecraft in an attempt to return back to the stars from whence they came.

In March 2019, ToeJam and Earl : Back in the Groove was released, the 4th game in the franchise. You can play the new game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is also available on Steam for the low price of $14.99!

