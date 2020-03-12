Accent Thread March 2020

We haven’t had an accent thread in a few months, so I thought it would be fun to throw one together. You can use vocaroo to make recording of your accent and share it here.
Need a suggestion if what to say? Perhaps you can read William Carlos William’s poem, “This is Just to Say”
I have eaten
the plums
that were in
the icebox
and which
you were probably
saving
for breakfast
Forgive me
they were delicious
so sweet
and so cold
Another possibility would be a tongue twister like one:
Betty Botter bought some butter
But she said the butter’s bitter
If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter
But a bit of better butter will make my batter better
So ‘twas better Betty Botter bought a bit of better butter
Have fun!