Accent Thread March 2020

We haven’t had an accent thread in a few months, so I thought it would be fun to throw one together. You can use vocaroo to make recording of your accent and share it here.

Need a suggestion if what to say? Perhaps you can read William Carlos William’s poem, “This is Just to Say”

I have eaten

the plums

that were in

the icebox

and which

you were probably

saving

for breakfast

Forgive me

they were delicious

so sweet

and so cold

Another possibility would be a tongue twister like one:

Betty Botter bought some butter

But she said the butter’s bitter

If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter

But a bit of better butter will make my batter better

So ‘twas better Betty Botter bought a bit of better butter

Have fun!

