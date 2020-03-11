Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: dual identities (can also be duplicitous or unreliable narrators). Inspired by lebkuchen’s comment about the film adaptation of The Scarlet Pimpernel – “He’s not a point of view character in the book. I absolutely love the dual identity trope, so the more adaptations the better!” What other books have characters (POV or not) who have a dual identity? I have a hard time thinking of many, so I want to open it up to favorite unreliable narrators – specifically ones who are deliberately misleading the reader. (Please mark any spoilers.)

(hat tip to lebkuchen)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

3/18: shop local (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

3/25: organizing your own collection – shelfies welcome

4/1: literary trickery

4/8: cookbooks (h/t to Lil Lentil)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

