The Creative Endeavors Thread Has a Lot on Its Mind

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

Not much new to talk about this week, I’m afraid; between the ongoing political drama (the Michigan primary–on which I have profoundly mixed feelings–is today and I expect I’ve already voted), a slight bit of ennui and, on a more positive note, a lot of creation, my store of discussion topics or personal ruminations is running a bit dry this week. That said, some interesting things on the horizon I’ll probably talk about below.

Today’s header photo was taken in Algoma, Wisconsin, in August 2018, and I used it as the basis for one of the two acrylic paintings I finished in the past week. It was my first real try at using a photo as the basis for a painting, and though I don’t want to make a habit of it, I think I’m working photography into my work in a way that makes sense to me (and doesn’t quite feel like cheating, silly though the concept feels when discussing something as nebulous and subjective as art).

How’s your work going?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...