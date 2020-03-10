All Things Cricket: March 10th

- Australia trounced India by 85 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup final. Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy led all scoring and Megan Schutt took four wickets, including the crucial wicket of Shefali Verma in the first over to squash any serious hopes for India’s chase of Australia’s opening 184. Oh, and Katy Perry sang and danced with giant cricket bats that were wearing lipstick. She was joined on stage after the game by the entire Australian team. A good time was had by all 87,000+, just shy of the all-time record attendance for a women’s sporting event (Cricket always comes second to soccer. I blame the ICC.).
- South Africa completed an ODI whitewash of Australia with a comfortable win in Potchefstroom. Marnus Labuschagne’s 108 was not enough to overcome a trio of in-form Protea batsmen led by JJ Smuts.
- The Windies swept a pair of T20Is in Sri Lanka, after having been swept in three ODIs. You can’t count the Windies out later in the year at the Men’s T20 World Cup. The pitches at most of the Australian grounds will be favorable to their T20 batsmen.
- Ireland just beat Afghanistan in a T20I for the first time in seven years after winning a super over. The two teams tied at 142, with Rashid Khan hitting a clutch four on the last ball of the Afghanistan innings to secure the tie. Kevin O’Brien hit the game-winning six to clinch the super over.
- New Zealand visits Australia for three ODIs, the first on Friday night CT/Saturday morning local time in Sydney.
- Lahore Qalandars are charging up the PSL table after winning three-out-of-four. Ben Dunk led them to a win over Karachi Kings with 99*. They lost their first three and still trail Karachi for the last playoff spot. Multan Sultans maintain the top spot at 5-1.
