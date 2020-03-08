Road Trip. Sunday food thread hits the road, 3/8

I know it’s a little early for the big summer road trip season, spring break isn’t even here yet, but I guess I’m feeling the itch for some traveling (corona virus be damned). What do you do for trips? Do you pack a lot of goodies and try not to stop or do you meander and look for out of the way roadside diamonds in the rough? We tend to do a little of both so usually pack a couple hard-boiled eggs, some cheese chips & veggies, and maybe cookies for the sweet tooth. If we get the urge we’ll stop somewhere and take a chance, although we sometimes have gone out of our way if a known restaurant doesn’t deviate too far from our path.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...