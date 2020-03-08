Lumberjanes Day Thread (03/08)

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to the Lumberjanes!

This comic book series was created by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn A. Allen and Noelle Stevenson.

It is part of the Boom Box! Imprint of Boom! Studios

The synopsis for the first volume -“Jo, April, Mal, Molly and Ripley are best friends who are looking forward to a fun few weeks at camp, that is, until they see a woman turn into a giant bear! Suddenly, the friends find themselves in the midst of mysterious and supernatural adventures. Fortunately, “Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady-Types” can provide them with all the skills they need. It’s going to be quite the unexpected summer!”

