Box Office: March 6-8

While the Pixar films have a certain aura about them that has you always thinking that they’re going to make bank, the reality is that it’s not always true. The latest film out from the Disney studio is Onward, which we’ve seen tracking all over the map for in the last few weeks. And from what I saw, it’s basically on track for the lower end of most of those estimates. The film took the top spot of the box office with a $40 million take while receiving an “A-” CinemaScore. It looks like the kind of film that may really need word of mouth to draw people out together and that could give it some legs until some competition comes along.

This weekend has a couple of other movies opening as well. Ben Affleck gets back in the game with The Way Back which came in third place with a $8.5 million take for the weekend at just over 2,700 locations. It got a solid “B+” CinemaScore.

And landing in sixth place with a “B” CinemaScore, Emma brought in $5 million with its national launch which with previews and limited run before that brings it to $6.8 million total.

Sonic breaks the $140 million mark domestically this past week with another $8 million while The Invisible Man continues to do well with a $15 million take to bring it to $52 since its debut.

Additional showings for My Hero Academia got that to bring in another $1.5 million to get it to $12.6 since its North American debut.

In wide release next week, Lionsgate has I Still Believe, Universal has The Hunt, and Sony Pictures has Bloodshot.

