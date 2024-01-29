Jeopardy recap for Mon., Jan. 29

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington;

Andy Tirrell, a political science & international relations professor from San Diego, California; and

Lloyd Sy, a professor of American literature originally from Rockford, Illinois.

Jeopardy!

THE COUNTRY THAT BORDERS BOTH // WHERE THERE’S A WILL // WOMEN IN SPORTS // 19th CENTURY AUTHORS // GOING TO THE DOGS // IT ENDS WITH “U”

DD1 – 400 – 19th CENTURY AUTHORS – The riverboat in Frontierland at Disneyland is named for him (Andy added 3,800.)

Scores at first break: Lloyd 1,000, Andy 2,600, Martha 3,800.

Scores entering DJ: Lloyd 3,400, Andy 8,400, Martha 4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

MYTH AROUND & FIND OUT // TV THEME SONGS // LOST IN SPACE // “D.D.” // HISTORIC NAMES // BOOZE CLUES

DD2 – 2,000 – BOOZE CLUES – Originally a celebratory drink among hunters, this German herbal liqueur features a stag on its bottles (Martha added 3,000.)

DD3 – 1,600 – LOST IN SPACE – This astronaut who remained in orbit during a 1969 Moon landing, lost a camera during an earlier mission in 1966 (Lloyd added 2,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Lloyd 19,800, Andy 16,800, Martha 11,200.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORICAL FICTION – Stan Lee said the alias-using title character of this novel set during the French Revolution “was the 1st super hero I… read about”

Only Andy was correct on FJ, adding 6,001 to advance with 22,801.

Final scores: Lloyd 5,800, Andy 22,801, Martha 7,200.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Mark Twain? DD2 – What is Jägermeister? DD3 – Who is Michael Collins? FJ – Who is The Scarlet Pimpernel?

