Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 121

Group 119 Results 63.64% Eastward Tatari 63.64% Ballygon System Flash 54.55% Toree 3D Its world… (original) 54.55% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Ventriloquist [Avans] 54.55% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Downtown Chinatown 54.55% Toree 3D Sea mamas harbor 54.55% Gunvein Moon Dive (Stage 3) 45.45% Dyson Sphere Program Auroral 45.45% Impostor Factory Earth or Sky (Night Version) 36.36% Live A Live HD kiss of jealousy 36.36% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Advantageous development 36.36% Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare Encore 27.27% Two Point Campus Supernormal, Supernatural 27.27% Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Mambo de Chocobo! 27.27% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Count Three 27.27% Railbound Forest #1 27.27% Azure striker gunvolt 3 Traces 27.27% Echoes of Mana Dragon of Legend 18.18% Mario Tennis (NSO) Tournament 18.18% Wobbledogs Pupa Chow 18.18% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour No day but today! (Full size) 18.18% Creepy Tale 2 Owl Guard 18.18% Mario Tennis (NSO) Status 9.09% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile The Tower of Balue Remember The Fallen 53.33% Chicory: A Colorful Tale A Colorful Tale 53.33% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Echo of Triumph (True Ending Theme) 53.33% Destiny Child Girl on fire (vocal version) 53.33% Splatoon 3 Fins in the Air [Deep Cut] 53.33% Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Space Riders With No Names 53.33% LaTale Online Zisk Plains ~ Dark Tower 53.33% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Brightness (SATO GO BAND) Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 121 will be active until Tuesday, January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 122 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 121 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 121 is open until Tuesday, January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

