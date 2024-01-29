Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 121

Group 119 Results
|63.64%
|Eastward
|Tatari
|63.64%
|Ballygon
|System Flash
|54.55%
|Toree 3D
|Its world… (original)
|54.55%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Ventriloquist [Avans]
|54.55%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Downtown Chinatown
|54.55%
|Toree 3D
|Sea mamas harbor
|54.55%
|Gunvein
|Moon Dive (Stage 3)
|45.45%
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Auroral
|45.45%
|Impostor Factory
|Earth or Sky (Night Version)
|36.36%
|Live A Live HD
|kiss of jealousy
|36.36%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|Advantageous development
|36.36%
|Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare
|Encore
|27.27%
|Two Point Campus
|Supernormal, Supernatural
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster
|Mambo de Chocobo!
|27.27%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|Count Three
|27.27%
|Railbound
|Forest #1
|27.27%
|Azure striker gunvolt 3
|Traces
|27.27%
|Echoes of Mana
|Dragon of Legend
|18.18%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Tournament
|18.18%
|Wobbledogs
|Pupa Chow
|18.18%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|No day but today! (Full size)
|18.18%
|Creepy Tale 2
|Owl Guard
|18.18%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Status
|9.09%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|The Tower of Balue
Remember The Fallen
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 121 will be active until Tuesday, January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 122 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 121 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 121 is open until Tuesday, January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific