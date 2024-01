Weekend Box Office Totals For January 26th – 28th

The weekend totals for January 26th through January 28th, 2024 estimates are in:

1.) The Beekeeper (AMZ MGM) 3,337 (+7) theaters, Fri $1.8M Sat $3.4M Sun $2.2M 3-day $7.4M (-14%), Total $42.2M/Wk 3

2.) Mean Girls (Par) 3,544 (-282) theaters, Fri $1.9M Sat $3.2M Sun $2.145M 3-day $7.3M (-37%), Total $60.8M/Wk 3

3.) Wonka (WB) 3,014 (-122) theaters, Fri $1.35M Sat $2.85M Sun $1.7M 3-day $5.9M (-12%), Total $195.1M/Wk 7

4.) Migration (Ill/Uni) 2,962 (-132) theaters, Fri $1M Sat $2.54M Sun $1.57M 3-day $5.15M (-6%), Total $101.2M/ Wk 6

5.) Anyone But You (Sony) 2,885 (-43) Fri $1.5M Sat $2.1M Sun $1.1M 3-day $4.8M (-11%),Total $71.1M/Wk 6

6.) Fighter (Viva) 662 theaters, Fri $1M Sat $1.5M Sun $1.15M 3-day $3.74M/Total $4.3M Wk 1

7.) Poor Things (Sea) 2,300 (+900) Fri $849K Sat $1.3M Sun $899K 3-day $3.04M (+43%)/Total $24.7M/Wk 8

8.) American Fiction (AMZ MGM) 1,702 (+852) theaters, $791K Sat $1.27M Sun $829K, 3-day $2.89M (+65%), Total $11.8M/Wk 7

9.) Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (WB) 2,423 (-318) theaters, Fri $650K Sat. $1.36M Sun $810K 3-day $2.82M (-23%) /Total $118.1M/Wk 6

10.) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) 2,051 (+1516) theatres, Fri $761K Sat $1.2M Sun $616K 3-day $2.6M (+276%), Total $55M/Wk 9

[Source: Deadline]

