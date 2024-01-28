Complimentary Condiments Sunday Food Thread 1/28

There’s a whole world of condiments out there, how do you like to dress up your plate? Last week’s bánh mì recipe came with a recipe to make your own mayonnaise. It’s really good and got me thinking about other things we use to enhance our dishes. Giardiniera is one of my all time faves. I was first introduced to it as a teenager and to this day love it on just about anything with a marinara/red sauce. Spaghetti, meatball sandwich, eggplant Parmesan, you get the idea.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...