San Hill was a male Muun from the planet Scipio and Chairman of the InterGalactic Banking Clan during the Clone Wars. He pledged the support of the Banking Clan to the Confederacy of Independent Systems and served as the financial cartel’s representative on the Separatist Council.

Though Hill’s death was never depicted onscreen during Revenge of the Sith, the illustrated screenplay indicates that Hill was killed just before Poggle the Lesser

