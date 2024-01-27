Jeopardy recap for Fri., Jan. 26

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Ittai Sopher, a news producer & journalist from New Orleans, Louisiana;

Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri; and

Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Illinois.

Jeopardy!

TOUCH SOME GRASS // “C” IN THE MIDDLE // THAT’S JUST TEARABLE! // FULL-COURT PRESS // 2-3 ZONE // COACHING BASKETBALL

DD1 – 800 – FULL-COURT PRESS – In 1803 the National Intelligencer covered the court case between James Madison & this “midnight appointee” (Michael added 2,600.)

Scores at first break: Tamara 1,800, Michael 6,600, Ittai 3,600.

Scores entering DJ: Tamara 5,000, Michael 8,000, Ittai 3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC BATTLES // DASHIELL HAMMETT // GAS EVERYWHERE // WHAT’S IN A NAME // THE TV SPIN-OFF SOURCE // SILENT-CONSONANT WORDS

DD2 – 1,600 – WHAT’S IN A NAME – The name of this ocean liner was a Roman province that included what is now Portugal & western Spain (Tamara added 4,500.)

DD3 – 1,600 – SILENT-CONSONANT WORDS – Relevant or suitable, it comes from a French phrase meaning “to the purpose” (Tamara dropped 7,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Tamara 8,500, Michael 20,800, Ittai 5,400.

Final Jeopardy!

LEADING LADIES: NEXT IN LINE – Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, her

Only Ittai was correct on this meaningless FJ, as Michael wagered 0 to advance with 20,800.

Final scores: Tamara 8,500, Michael 20,800, Ittai 6,001.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Marbury? DD2 – What is Lusitania? DD3 – What is à propos? FJ – Who is Lady Gaga?

