Friday New Music 1/26

Hello! It’s Friday! Quick list from CoS:
— Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
— Angry Blackmen – The Legend of ABM
— Anna Calvi – Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score)
— Benny the Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go
— Black Polish – Forest (Monsters Live in the Trees)
— Brad stank – In the Midst of You
— Caligula’s Horse – Charcoal Grace
— Chatham County Line – Hiyo
— Che Noir – The Color Chocolate Volume 1 EP
— Colin Newman (of Wire) – Bastard
— Courting – New Last Name
— Craig Warden – The Dream Dreaming
— Das Body – True Vulture
— Dead Poet Society – Fission
— Dylan John Thomas – Dylan John Thomas
— Elena Setién – Moonlit Reveries
— Eye Flys – Eye Flys
— Fabiano do Nascimento and Sam Gendel – The Room
— Finnoguns Wake – Stay Young EP
— Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore
— Goth Babe – Lola
— Gruff Rhys (of Super Furry Animals) – Sadness Sets Me Free
— James Arthur – Sweet Love
— John Leventhal – Rumble Strip
— Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry
— Lapalux – Nostalchic (Vinyl Reissue)
— Large Brush Collection – Off Center
— Longwave – The Strangest Things (Reissue)
— Lucifer – Lucifer V
— Lyrical Lemonade – All Is Yellow
— M. Ward – Duet for Guitars #2 (Vinyl Reissue)
— M. Ward – Transfiguration of Vincent (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mall Girl – Pure Love
— Maserati – Pyramid of the Sun – Anniversary Edition
— Matt Pond PA x Alexa Rose – Call and Response EP
— Microstoria (feat. members of Oval & Mouse on Mars) – init ding + _snd (Reissue)
— Militarie Gun – Life Under the Sun EP
— Mol Sullivan – GOOSE
— Myaap – Big Myaap Not the Lil One
— nehan – an evening with nehan
— New Model Army – Unbroken
— NewDad – Madra
— No-Man – Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994
— Office Dog – Spiel
— Or Better Offer – Center
— Papooz – Resonate
— Philip Glass – Philip Glass Solo
— Office Dog – Spiel
— Quarters of Change – Portraits
— Raffaella – Live, Raff, Love (Act II) EP
— Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
— SLOWER (feat. members of Fu Manchu, Kyuss, Monolord, Lowrider, and Kylesa) – SLOWER
— The Smile – Wall of Eyes
— Static-X – Project Regeneration: Vol 2
— Terra Twin – Head Leaking EP
— Terry Adams (of NRBQ) – Terrible (Reissue)
— They Hate Change – Wish You Were Here… EP
— Tom Odell – Black Friday
— Torres – What an enormous room
— Ty Segall – Three Bells
— The Umbrellas – Fairweather Friend
— William Elliott Whitmore – Silent, the Mind Breaks