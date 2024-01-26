Friday New Music 1/26

Hello! It’s Friday! Quick list from CoS:

— Alkaline Trio – Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

— Angry Blackmen – The Legend of ABM

— Anna Calvi – Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score)

— Benny the Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go

— Black Polish – Forest (Monsters Live in the Trees)

— Brad stank – In the Midst of You

— Caligula’s Horse – Charcoal Grace

— Chatham County Line – Hiyo

— Che Noir – The Color Chocolate Volume 1 EP

— Colin Newman (of Wire) – Bastard

— Courting – New Last Name

— Craig Warden – The Dream Dreaming

— Das Body – True Vulture

— Dead Poet Society – Fission

— Dylan John Thomas – Dylan John Thomas

— Elena Setién – Moonlit Reveries

— Eye Flys – Eye Flys

— Fabiano do Nascimento and Sam Gendel – The Room

— Finnoguns Wake – Stay Young EP

— Future Islands – People Who Aren’t There Anymore

— Goth Babe – Lola

— Gruff Rhys (of Super Furry Animals) – Sadness Sets Me Free

— James Arthur – Sweet Love

— John Leventhal – Rumble Strip

— Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry

— Lapalux – Nostalchic (Vinyl Reissue)

— Large Brush Collection – Off Center

— Longwave – The Strangest Things (Reissue)

— Lucifer – Lucifer V

— Lyrical Lemonade – All Is Yellow

— M. Ward – Duet for Guitars #2 (Vinyl Reissue)

— M. Ward – Transfiguration of Vincent (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mall Girl – Pure Love

— Maserati – Pyramid of the Sun – Anniversary Edition

— Matt Pond PA x Alexa Rose – Call and Response EP

— Microstoria (feat. members of Oval & Mouse on Mars) – init ding + _snd (Reissue)

— Militarie Gun – Life Under the Sun EP

— Mol Sullivan – GOOSE

— Myaap – Big Myaap Not the Lil One

— nehan – an evening with nehan

— New Model Army – Unbroken

— NewDad – Madra

— No-Man – Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994

— Office Dog – Spiel

— Or Better Offer – Center

— Papooz – Resonate

— Philip Glass – Philip Glass Solo

— Quarters of Change – Portraits

— Raffaella – Live, Raff, Love (Act II) EP

— Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers

— SLOWER (feat. members of Fu Manchu, Kyuss, Monolord, Lowrider, and Kylesa) – SLOWER

— The Smile – Wall of Eyes

— Static-X – Project Regeneration: Vol 2

— Terra Twin – Head Leaking EP

— Terry Adams (of NRBQ) – Terrible (Reissue)

— They Hate Change – Wish You Were Here… EP

— Tom Odell – Black Friday

— Torres – What an enormous room

— Ty Segall – Three Bells

— The Umbrellas – Fairweather Friend

— William Elliott Whitmore – Silent, the Mind Breaks

