The Night Thread of Darth Vader the Car Salesman (01/25)

Sith Lord Darth Vader is a pretty spiritual guy most of the time. He isn’t too impressed with the Death Star, and only wears a cybernetically enhanced suit because he has to. Sure, he used to enjoy building pod racers, and he does have his own custom TIE fighter, but these days he’s mostly into the Force. The Force is created by Life and it scales without limitation. You can spend millions of credits on a ship with a fancy hyperdrive to fly across the entire galaxy. But with the Force, you can telepathically share feelings with someone in an entirely different star system. Technology can’t do that.

But let’s not get all absolute — check out this sweet machine, and don’t take my word for it, take it from Lord Vader himself (James Earl Jones):

Those lines, that black exterior. . .it looks as though it handles really well, too. It’s almost like a helmet, but big enough to live inside with your whole body. The Force is not strong with the Chrysler Laser, no, but as cars go the Laser is most impressive.

(Don’t anyone tell Sheev about this.)

