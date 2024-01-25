Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 25

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Alec Chao, a management & program analyst originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida;

Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, New York; and

Johanna Stoberock, an adjunct professor & fiction writer from Walla Walla, Washington.

Jeopardy!

START TALKING, SHAKESPEARE CHARACTER // DRINKING VESSELS // BACKWORDS & FOREWORDS // HIGHWAYS & BYWAYS // ON MY HISTORIC CV // QUESTIONABLE SCIENCE IN POP SONGS

DD1 – 1,000 – HIGHWAYS & BYWAYS – Important landmarks on this pioneer route included Chimney Rock in Nebraska & Fort Hall on the Snake River (Alec added 2,000.)

Scores at first break: Johanna 1,000, Connor -800, Alec 3,200.

Scores entering DJ: Johanna 2,400, Connor 3,000, Alec 3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

MOMENTS OF INSPIRATION // WHIRLED CAPITALS // FEAST DAYS OF CHRISTIANITY // NICKNAMES // PEOPLE WHO ARE PLACES // WHAT DO “U” STAND FOR?

DD2 – 1,200 – NICKNAMES – This king’s nickname of “Unready” meant “badly advised” in Anglo-Saxon, not “unprepared” (Alec added 2,400.)

DD3 – 2,000 – FEAST DAYS OF CHRISTIANITY – Corpus Christi & Whitsunday are examples of this type of feast that can fall on different dates in different years (Connor dropped 2,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Johanna 7,600, Connor 14,600, Alec 15,400.

Final Jeopardy!

CLASSIC LITERATURE – An intended sequel to this 1869 work centered on the Decembrists, a group of veterans who largely served in the Napoleonic Wars

Surprisingly, two out of three players missed FJ, with Alec the only one to be correct. Alec added 13,801 to advance with 29,201.

Final scores: Johanna 1,399, Connor 13,799, Alec 29,201.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Oregon Trail? DD2 – Who was Æthelred II? DD3 – What is a movable feast? FJ – What is “War and Peace”?

