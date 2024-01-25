‘Delicious In Dungeon’ Episode 4 Discussion

Delicious in Dungeon is a fantasy manga series created by Ryōko Kui that ran from February 2014 to September 2023. An anime series has been produced by Studio Trigger (of Little Witch Academia, Kill la Kill, Promare, BNA, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fame) which will be released weekly starting January 4, 2024, on Tokyo MX in Japan and Netflix in the rest of world (including simuldubbing).

Cast/Crew: The Japanese voice cast includes the following –

Kentarō Kumagai as Laios

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi

Saori Hayami as Falin

The music is composed by famed video game and anime composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

Official Plot Description: Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

