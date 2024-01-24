Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 24, 2024)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s here! yama’s third album, Awake & Build! I’ve only listened to a few of the new songs, but I’m already liking what I hear. Here’s one song that stood out to me on first listen:

And I shared this last week in the comments, but I’ll share the latest single here as well, if you’re interested (it’s very catchy, I’ve listened to it a lot…like, a lot, a lot):

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

