Color Outside the Lines – Upcoming 2024 BIPOC Films & Television

Hello! Welcome to COTL, a discussion place for BIPOC. Posted the first 3 Wednesdays of the month

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

PROMPT: Sir Simon Milligan suggested we should have a reverse wrap-up celebration by looking forward to BIPOC media of 2024 at the beginning of the year. So this week we’re looking at 2024 BIPOC Films & Television you’re looking forward too?

This is the last of the 2024 BIPOC anticipation prompts!

We won’t be back till February 7th, but I’ve been informed that it is Black History Month (in the U.S.) & as such does anyone have any related prompts or topics they’d like to see?

I’ve already gotten Influential BIPOC media/Seminal BIPOC TV shows over the years (thanks to Accidental Star Trek Cosplay) that I’m hoping to use in Feb?

Feel free to go off prompt! Have a nice day :o)

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...