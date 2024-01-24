Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 64 (Part 2 of 2)

With the first half of the Round of 64 down, it is now time to finish out the round. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Part 1 of the Round of 64:
Part 1 Results
|OP
|Tally
|OP
|Tally
|(1) Tank
|32
|(64) Pairiso
|6
|(33) Just Communication
|16
|(97) YUSHA (Brave)
|15
|(49) Sailor Stars Song
|17
|(113) Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town
|14
|(48) Twilight
|10
|(112) Sing My Pleasure
|16
|(8) Easy Breezy
|21
|(72) Deal With the Devil
|6
|(40) Tadahitori
|13
|(104) Blue Water
|12
|(9) Love Dramatic
|19
|(56) Obsession
|11
|(24) Cha-la Head Cha-la
|18
|(41) The Girls are Alright
|14
|(4) History Maker
|17
|(68) Inner Universe
|18
|(29) 99.9
|21
|(36) Rain
|10
|(13) Wild Side
|18
|(52) Flyers
|9
|(20) Catch You Catch Me
|12
|(84) SANPO / STROLL
|19
|(5) Moonlight Denetsu
|18
|(69) The Hero
|16
|(28) Duvet
|18
|(92) Bloody Stream
|12
|(12) Mixed Nuts
|20
|(53) Lupin III
|10
|(21) Period
|15
|(85) Kura Kura
|13
For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.
There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.
Voting will be open until Friday, January 26th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.