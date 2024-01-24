Music, Other

Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 64 (Part 2 of 2)

With the first half of the Round of 64 down, it is now time to finish out the round. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Part 1 of the Round of 64:

Part 1 Results
OPTallyOPTally
(1) Tank32(64) Pairiso6
(33) Just Communication16(97) YUSHA (Brave)15
(49) Sailor Stars Song17(113) Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town14
(48) Twilight10(112) Sing My Pleasure16
(8) Easy Breezy21(72) Deal With the Devil6
(40) Tadahitori13(104) Blue Water12
(9) Love Dramatic19(56) Obsession11
(24) Cha-la Head Cha-la18(41) The Girls are Alright14
(4) History Maker17(68) Inner Universe18
(29) 99.921(36) Rain10
(13) Wild Side18(52) Flyers9
(20) Catch You Catch Me12(84) SANPO / STROLL19
(5) Moonlight Denetsu18(69) The Hero16
(28) Duvet18(92) Bloody Stream12
(12) Mixed Nuts20(53) Lupin III10
(21) Period15(85) Kura Kura13

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Friday, January 26th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.