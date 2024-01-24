Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 64 (Part 2 of 2)

With the first half of the Round of 64 down, it is now time to finish out the round. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Part 1 of the Round of 64:

Part 1 Results OP Tally OP Tally (1) Tank 32 (64) Pairiso 6 (33) Just Communication 16 (97) YUSHA (Brave) 15 (49) Sailor Stars Song 17 (113) Crazy Noisy Bizarre Town 14 (48) Twilight 10 (112) Sing My Pleasure 16 (8) Easy Breezy 21 (72) Deal With the Devil 6 (40) Tadahitori 13 (104) Blue Water 12 (9) Love Dramatic 19 (56) Obsession 11 (24) Cha-la Head Cha-la 18 (41) The Girls are Alright 14 (4) History Maker 17 (68) Inner Universe 18 (29) 99.9 21 (36) Rain 10 (13) Wild Side 18 (52) Flyers 9 (20) Catch You Catch Me 12 (84) SANPO / STROLL 19 (5) Moonlight Denetsu 18 (69) The Hero 16 (28) Duvet 18 (92) Bloody Stream 12 (12) Mixed Nuts 20 (53) Lupin III 10 (21) Period 15 (85) Kura Kura 13

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Friday, January 26th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.

