WW221: Werewolf Impact Ludi Harpastum Day 2

The Ludi Harpastum is known for having 15 days of games and joy, the most famous festival among the children. The Ludi Harpastum is a carnival of songs, wine and flight, which are the very things Mondstadt considers their trademarks. The champion of the games gets to choose a maiden who, at the climax of the festival, throws the Harpastum — a round ball wrapped up with red cloth — into the crowd. The one who picks it up will be blessed with a year of fortune and happiness.*

*This excerpt ripped straight from the Genshin Wikipedia

Despite the horrors of the day, it seemed to have been quiet in the city of Mondstadt last night. But if you had listened carefully, the sound of a lyre and soft humming could be heard on the wind.

There were no deaths last night.

Twilight is at 8PM EST on Wednesday, 24 January 2024.

RULES RP is optional, but appreciated!

Please try to make at least 2 posts per “day” cycle. If you’re in a situation where you can’t continue playing, please notify Jam through discord or a tag (@JamMoritarty:disqus)!

Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your team or mod communications. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people.

TOWN ROLES 6 Vanilla Town: Your vote is your power!

1 “Vennessa” (Town Bodyguard): Once a night, Vanessa chooses someone to protect. If this person is targeted for a kill, Vanessa will defend them from death. Upon a successful defense against death, Vanessa will be wounded and unable to guard anyone for the rest of the game. Cannot target the same player two nights in a row or themselves.

1 “Barbatos” (Town Doctor) Once a night, Barbatos chooses someone to heal. If this person would be killed that night, the Doctor saves their life. Cannot target the same player two nights in a row. Allowed to self-target.

1 “Kreuzlied” (Town Investigator): Once a night, Kreuzlied may target another player to learn their alignment and role.

WOLF ROLES 2 “Lawrence Clan” Vanilla Wolves: Part of the pack.

1 “Barca Lawrence” Wolf Jailer: Once a night, Barca Lawrence picks a player to be jailed. The jailed player cannot perform night actions or have other night actions performed on them.

PLAYERS

Shelter (@sheltermed:disqus) Marlowe (@marlowespade01:disqus)

BeingGreen (@beinggreenbeingondisqus:disqus)

Quee (@mrsqueequeg:disqus)

Inspector Clouseau (@LePinkPanther:disqus)

Wasp (@theamazingwasp:disqus)

Blip (@thegreatdistortion:disqus)

Moo’s friend Mustard (@disqus_arUrdY8u9U:disqus)

Moo’s sister Meli (@disqus_VauiC6Qkjg:disqus)

Chum (@chumjoely:disqus)

Pablo (@Taffy_0831:disqus)

Jake (@forget_it_jake:disqus)

Side (@side_character:disqus)

BACKSUP AND MENTORS Backups:

1. Lindsay (@gaydisaster:disqus)

2. MSD (@DekaTria:disqus)



Mentors:

1. Eleanor (@disqus_Alanna:disqus)

2. Nate (@NateTheLesser:disqus)

3. Moo (@disqus_6nGGCKBk8m:disqus)

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...