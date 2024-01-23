The Creative Endeavors Thread Learns More New Tricks

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Read a book on composition recently (Ian Roberts’ Mastering Composition) as part of my goal to brush up a little on established techniques and whatnot. Composition’s always been instinctively, and then consciously, important to me when painting or drawing and so it was nice to learn more (about the “rule of threes,” among other things). One interesting moment was when he mentioned using a viewfinder to develop said compositions, and so, after failing to find one at the Detroit Blick outlet, made one myself using a couple of old comic boards and a plastic sleeve.

Does the job. That’s all I got.

Used it at the university library last week with middling results (see below). I feel like I’ve gotten images like this on my own, but it’s nice to get some practice in. I’ll be interested to see how it works once the weather warms up and I can take it out for plein-air sketching. In the meantime, going to a more structured routine (in fits and starts, admittedly) seems to have led to a more regular output. Even knowing I’ll probably be switching a lot of stuff around later, it’s nice to have a better idea of where I’m going than I’ve had in a long time (probably ever, as far as this stuff’s concerned).

Hatcher Graduate Library Reference Room; while this time of year’s probably the best during the regular academic year for non-students (if Michigan taxpayers) to use it, it’s a great place in general to get drawing done, both for the dependable seating and solid light (I really ought to make more use of it in general over the next few months).

The header’s the nicely-colored but weird frescoey mural on the Reference Room’s eastern wall; not as successful as the other drawing but more obviously centered.

How’s your work going?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...