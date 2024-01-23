Comic Book Review – Scarlet Witch Volume 1 – The Last Door

Scarlet Witch –Volume 1: The Last Door

Writer – Steve Orlando

Artist – Sara Pichelli

After the events of The Trial of Magneto and the Darkhold Saga, Wanda Maximoff is back in her very own ongoing series. She has set up a shop in Lotkill, NY and is aided in this endeavor with newfound friend Darcy Lewis. At the shop is the Last Door, a refuge for those who have lost hope and have nowhere else to turn. In the first few issues, those entering through the door are a woman named Jarnette Chase, Viv Vision, and Mardj. Wanda and Darcy work with these women to solve their problems. However, Darcy’s past and the reason she walked through the door will be revealed and it may cost everything Wanda has recently built for herself.

This volume was the last online discussion with the TO Comic Book Club before their holiday break and I jumped at the chance to meet and talk about this collection of stories.

My first impression was that Wanda’s mission to help others was a lot like Moon Knight’s in his current series. Those that have nowhere else to turn to visit the Midnight Mission and call upon the Fist of Khonshu to aid them when no one else can. Barring that similarity, some of the characters Wanda encounters are either new, familiar, or ones we haven’t seen in a long time. In the first issue, Wanda fights Doctor Hydro and The Corruptor, both who I’ve never heard of before but have been around for some time. New characters include: Mardj, a rebel leader from Subatomica that needs help defending her homeland and Scythia, a barbarian out for Darcy Lewis’ blood. Yes, the same Darcy Lewis that was first introduced in the MCU in Thor, played by actress Kat Dennings.

I love Sara Pichelli’s art and I haven’t seen her interiors in such a long time. I was first introduced to her and her pencils during a run of Guardians of the Galaxy. She does a great job bringing Wanda’s world to life. My favorite issue was Issue 3 where guest star Polaris and Wanda travel to Tryfa to help find the Sword in the Star. As Lorna, Wanda, and Mardj begin their quest, the story goes to full page spreads like a fairy tale. This fantasy world and its denizens are breathtaking. Issues 4 and 5 feature a knockdown, drag out fight between Wanda and Scythia with Darcy’s life hanging in the balance. The action is fast paced and frenetic and seeing these two characters do battle is exciting. An Annual is also included in this volume as we see Agatha Harkness and Wanda reunited, which sets up the Contest of Chaos Crossover (try saying that five times fast).

Sadly, this series ends with Issue 10. Steve Orlando was interviewed saying he thought this series would eventually be cancelled and he was right. However, in Phantom of the Attic’s December Subscription Update, there is a listing for a five-issue mini-series entitled Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. Wanda will be back again in no time. There is a shocking final page reveal in Issue 5 that has me interested in reading the next five issues to see how everything wraps up. Scarlet Witch Volume 2 Magnum Opus will be released in February 2024, but if I can track down the single issues, I might just pick them up and finish the story sooner than later. You never know who might be walking through the Last Door next.

Scarlet Witch – The Last Door is available instantly on Hoopla if you’d like to read it. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver #1 will be released Wednesday February 14th, 2024.

