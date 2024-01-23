Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 117

Group 115 Results 81.82% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Unreasonable beast 72.73% Fight Knight Fight the tower 63.64% Bayonetta 3 Groovy Speedway 63.64% Rivals of Aether Fight and Flight 54.55% Chained Echoes The Rainy City of Tormund 54.55% Unbound: Worlds Apart Vertwood Heights 54.55% Everhood Squid Jazz 54.55% Floppy Knights Big Bot Battle 54.55% Airborne Kingdom Swiftly Through the Valley 45.45% Cloud Gardens Back and Forth 45.45% Bowser’s Fury Furious Chase! 45.45% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Afternoon Tea 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident ANEMONE [BEMANI Sound Team ‘HuΣeR × Yvya’ feat.紫村 花澄] 45.45% Eastward Go! Daniel! 36.36% Yoshi’s Story (NSO) Yo-Yo-Yoshi 36.36% Windjammers 2 Court tiled 36.36% Everhood You want gnomes 36.36% Super Zangyura Breakfast with Maid-san in the abyss 36.36% Tinykin Foliana Heights 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident TOMAHAWK [かめりあ] 27.27% Grounded Coarse and Rough 18.18% Signalis Dream Diary 9.09% F-Zero X (NSO) Endless Challenge 9.09% Two Point Campus Four Short of a Pass Remember The Fallen 50.00% Sonic and the Fallen Star Music to Infiltrate By ~ Thunder Turbine Act 2 50.00% Stray The Notebooks 50.00% SnowRunner Ontario Ambiance (Day 4) 50.00% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-6: Fog Funk 50.00% Genshin Impact Bane of Ambitions 50.00% Blue Archive Barrier 50.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Roar of Dedede 50.00% Monster Hunter Rise Breath of Ire 50.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dinosaur stampede 45.45% Cloud Gardens Back and Forth 45.45% Bowser’s Fury Furious Chase! 45.45% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Afternoon Tea 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident ANEMONE [BEMANI Sound Team ‘HuΣeR × Yvya’ feat.紫村 花澄] 45.45% Eastward Go! Daniel! 36.36% Yoshi’s Story (NSO) Yo-Yo-Yoshi 36.36% Windjammers 2 Court tiled 36.36% Everhood You want gnomes 36.36% Super Zangyura Breakfast with Maid-san in the abyss 36.36% Tinykin Foliana Heights 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident TOMAHAWK [かめりあ] 27.27% Grounded Coarse and Rough 18.18% Signalis Dream Diary 9.09% F-Zero X (NSO) Endless Challenge 9.09% Two Point Campus Four Short of a Pass Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 117 will be active until Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 118 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 117 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 116 is open until Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

