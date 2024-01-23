Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 117

Group 115 Results
|81.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki
|Unreasonable beast
|72.73%
|Fight Knight
|Fight the tower
|63.64%
|Bayonetta 3
|Groovy Speedway
|63.64%
|Rivals of Aether
|Fight and Flight
|54.55%
|Chained Echoes
|The Rainy City of Tormund
|54.55%
|Unbound: Worlds Apart
|Vertwood Heights
|54.55%
|Everhood
|Squid Jazz
|54.55%
|Floppy Knights
|Big Bot Battle
|54.55%
|Airborne Kingdom
|Swiftly Through the Valley
|45.45%
|Cloud Gardens
|Back and Forth
|45.45%
|Bowser’s Fury
|Furious Chase!
|45.45%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Afternoon Tea
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|ANEMONE [BEMANI Sound Team ‘HuΣeR × Yvya’ feat.紫村 花澄]
|45.45%
|Eastward
|Go! Daniel!
|36.36%
|Yoshi’s Story (NSO)
|Yo-Yo-Yoshi
|36.36%
|Windjammers 2
|Court tiled
|36.36%
|Everhood
|You want gnomes
|36.36%
|Super Zangyura
|Breakfast with Maid-san in the abyss
|36.36%
|Tinykin
|Foliana Heights
|27.27%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|TOMAHAWK [かめりあ]
|27.27%
|Grounded
|Coarse and Rough
|18.18%
|Signalis
|Dream Diary
|9.09%
|F-Zero X (NSO)
|Endless Challenge
|9.09%
|Two Point Campus
|Four Short of a Pass
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 117 will be active until Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 118 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 117 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 116 is open until Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00PM Pacific