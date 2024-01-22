Star Wars: The Bad Batch Sets 3rd & Final Season Premiere With New Trailer

Disney+ debuted the first season of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series back in the spring of 2021 and just before it wrapped up in August 2021, it was revealed that a second season was coming for it. That got underway in the winter of 2022 and the third and final season got the go-ahead back in April 2023. Now it’s been set for a February 21st, 2024 premiere. It’ll debut with three episodes on Disney+ and the first trailer for it is below.

The full schedule is:

February 21: Episode 1 (“Confined”), 2 (“Paths Unknown”), 3 (“Shadows of Tantiss”) February 28: Episode 4 (“A Different Approach”) March 6: Episode 5 (“The Return”) March 13: Episode 6 (“Infiltration”), 7 (“Extraction”) March 20: Episode 8 (“Bad Territory”) March 27: Episode 9 (“The Harbinger”) April 3: Episode 10 (“Identity Crisis”), 11 (“Point of No Return”) April 10: Episode 12 (“Juggernaut”) April 17: Episode 13 (“Into the Breach”) April 24: Episode 14 (“Flash Strike”) May 1: Episode 15 (“The Cavalry Has Arrived)

“We love Asajj Ventress. She’s a character that we’ve been wanting to tell more stories about,” Brad Rau, supervising director and one of the executive producers of the series, tells StarWars.com. “We don’t want to spoil anything, but want fans to know that any new storytelling with Ventress will align with the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple.”

Plot Concept: The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find a new purpose.

