So Alone: Media reappraisals that have left you in the cold

Sometimes pop culture gets Vindicated By History, punchlines of the past like disco, Carpenters and Hall & Oates NOT LINKIN PARK get their dues with future generations. But are any of these reappraisals some that you still strongly resist? For those still carrying the hater (or continued befuddlement) torch, this is the thread to talk about it!