Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 22

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio;

Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and

Holly Hassel, an English professor from Calumet, Michigan.

WHAT A “DAY”// LETTERS OF THE LAW // WORD ORIGINS // THE JOB IS THE MOVIE TITLE // IT’S GETTING COLD IN HERRE // SO PUT ON ALL YOUR CLOTHES

DD1 – 400 – IT’S GETTING COLD IN HERE – On Feb. 3, 1996 the Star Tribune & the Pioneer Press headlined a big stat for these 2 adjoining cities: -60 degrees (Daniel added 3,000.)

Scores at first break: Holly 2,600, Daniel 4,200, Ron 200.

Scores entering DJ: Holly 3,200, Daniel 9,600, Ron 1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

SHORT STORIES // TEMPERA-MENTAL ARTISTS // THIS CATEGORY IS “MID” // WHOSE WHAT // AVIATION PIONEERS // JUKEBOX MUSICALS

DD2 – 800 – THIS CATEGORY IS “MID” – “The demon of noon” is the translation of the French term for this, which may lead to buying a red sports car (Ron added 3,000.)

DD3 – 2,000 – WHOSE WHAT – Their name comes from Isaiah 43, & their belief that blood transfusions would displease God is based on other biblical passages (Ron added 5,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Holly 8,800, Daniel 13,200, Ron 14,000.

Final Jeopardy!

PRESIDENTS & VICE PRESIDENTS – The first Vice President & the first President not born in one of the original 13 states were both born in this state

Suprisingly, everyone missed FJ. Ron bet big at 12,401, but thanks to both opponents making larger wagers than they probably should have, Ron was still able to advance with just 1,599.

Final scores: Holly 100, Daniel 0, Ron 1,599.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Minneapolis & St. Paul? DD2 – What is mid-life crisis? DD3 – Who are the Jehovah’s Witnesses? FJ – What is Kentucky?

