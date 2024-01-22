Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 116

Group 114 Results 81.82% Lila’s Sky Ark The Pianist 63.64% Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare Blood for Glory 63.64% The Knight Witch Heroes Collide 63.64% Rollerdrome New Action army 54.55% Memento Mori Doki Doggy Night 54.55% A Memoir Blue More Than Words Can Say 54.55% Windjammers 2 Court beach 45.45% Card Shark Corsica I 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Crazy Jackpot [Hommarju] 45.45% 30XX Millenium spark Firestorm BT Mix 45.45% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon No Flights Out (Flying Machine) 36.36% Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo) Title Theme 36.36% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Mirror of the world (Baiken theme) 36.36% JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Yukako Yamagishi Falls In Love 36.36% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Tell Me You’re Lying 36.36% Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Everybody Hurts) 36.36% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Addition 36.36% Tohu Junkle 36.36% Life is Strange: True Colors For Remembering 27.27% Solar Ash Vignette: Ambition’s End 27.27% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Desert 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Final Ghirahim 9.09% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Minotaur Moon Festival 9.09% Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO) Staff Roll Remember The Fallen 50.00% Blue Archive Event BGM 2 50.00% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Dream Pursuit 50.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker The Nautilus Knoweth 50.00% Lunistice Forest (Melancholy) 50.00% Redout 2 Lost paradise 50.00% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Title Screen 50.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Rot God 45.45% Card Shark Corsica I 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Crazy Jackpot [Hommarju] 45.45% 30XX Millenium spark Firestorm BT Mix 45.45% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon No Flights Out (Flying Machine) 36.36% Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo) Title Theme 36.36% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Mirror of the world (Baiken theme) 36.36% JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Yukako Yamagishi Falls In Love 36.36% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Tell Me You’re Lying 36.36% Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Everybody Hurts) 36.36% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Addition 36.36% Tohu Junkle 36.36% Life is Strange: True Colors For Remembering 27.27% Solar Ash Vignette: Ambition’s End 27.27% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Desert 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Final Ghirahim 9.09% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Minotaur Moon Festival 9.09% Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO) Staff Roll Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 116 will be active until Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 117 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 116 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 116 is open until Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

