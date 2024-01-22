Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 116

Group 114 Results
|81.82%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|The Pianist
|63.64%
|Streets of Rage 4: Mr X Nightmare
|Blood for Glory
|63.64%
|The Knight Witch
|Heroes Collide
|63.64%
|Rollerdrome
|New Action army
|54.55%
|Memento Mori
|Doki Doggy Night
|54.55%
|A Memoir Blue
|More Than Words Can Say
|54.55%
|Windjammers 2
|Court beach
|45.45%
|Card Shark
|Corsica I
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Crazy Jackpot [Hommarju]
|45.45%
|30XX
|Millenium spark Firestorm BT Mix
|45.45%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|No Flights Out (Flying Machine)
|36.36%
|Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo)
|Title Theme
|36.36%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Mirror of the world (Baiken theme)
|36.36%
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
|Yukako Yamagishi Falls In Love
|36.36%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|Tell Me You’re Lying
|36.36%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|Everybody Hurts)
|36.36%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Addition
|36.36%
|Tohu
|Junkle
|36.36%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|For Remembering
|27.27%
|Solar Ash
|Vignette: Ambition’s End
|27.27%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Desert
|9.09%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Final Ghirahim
|9.09%
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|Minotaur Moon Festival
|9.09%
|Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO)
|Staff Roll
Remember The Fallen
|50.00%
|Blue Archive
|Event BGM 2
|50.00%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Dream Pursuit
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|The Nautilus Knoweth
|50.00%
|Lunistice
|Forest (Melancholy)
|50.00%
|Redout 2
|Lost paradise
|50.00%
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|Title Screen
|50.00%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Corrupt Rot God
|45.45%
|Card Shark
|Corsica I
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Crazy Jackpot [Hommarju]
|45.45%
|30XX
|Millenium spark Firestorm BT Mix
|45.45%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|No Flights Out (Flying Machine)
|36.36%
|Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo)
|Title Theme
|36.36%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Mirror of the world (Baiken theme)
|36.36%
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
|Yukako Yamagishi Falls In Love
|36.36%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|Tell Me You’re Lying
|36.36%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|Everybody Hurts)
|36.36%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Addition
|36.36%
|Tohu
|Junkle
|36.36%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|For Remembering
|27.27%
|Solar Ash
|Vignette: Ambition’s End
|27.27%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Desert
|9.09%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Final Ghirahim
|9.09%
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|Minotaur Moon Festival
|9.09%
|Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO)
|Staff Roll
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 116 will be active until Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 117 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 116 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 116 is open until Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00PM Pacific