Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 64 (Part 1 of 2)

With the Round of 128 completed, it is now time for the first half of the Round of 64. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 4 of the Round of 128:

Quadrant 4 Results OP Tally OP Tally (4) History Maker 20 (125) 19 Sai 5 (61) Viva Namida 10 (68) Inner Universe 12 (29) 99.9 18 (100) Youthful 5 (36) Rain 11* (93) Kiss of a Stranger 11 (13) Wild Side 18 (116) Kimi Janakya Dame Mitai 5 (52) Flyers 13 (77) Specialz 4 (19) Catch You Catch Me 15 (109) Beyond the Boundary 6 (46) Bling-Bang-Bang-Born 11 (84) SANPO / STROLL 17 (5) Moonlight Denetsu 19 (124) Golden Time Lover 9 (60) Chime 9 (69) The Hero 20 (28) Duvet 19 (101) Kyouran Hey Kids!! 5 (37) Kaibutsu 9 (92) Bloody Stream 13 (12) Mixed Nuts 15 (117) Adabana Necromancy 8 (53) Lupin III 15 (76) Go!!! 9 (21) Period 14 (108) Nemurasareta Lineage 9 (44) Seishun Complex 13 (85) Kura Kura 13* * Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Wednesday, January 24th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.

