Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 64 (Part 1 of 2)

With the Round of 128 completed, it is now time for the first half of the Round of 64. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 4 of the Round of 128:

Quadrant 4 Results
OPTallyOPTally
(4) History Maker20(125) 19 Sai5
(61) Viva Namida10(68) Inner Universe12
(29) 99.918(100) Youthful5
(36) Rain11*(93) Kiss of a Stranger11
(13) Wild Side18(116) Kimi Janakya Dame Mitai5
(52) Flyers13(77) Specialz4
(19) Catch You Catch Me15(109) Beyond the Boundary6
(46) Bling-Bang-Bang-Born11(84) SANPO / STROLL17
(5) Moonlight Denetsu19(124) Golden Time Lover9
(60) Chime9(69) The Hero20
(28) Duvet19(101) Kyouran Hey Kids!!5
(37) Kaibutsu9(92) Bloody Stream13
(12) Mixed Nuts15(117) Adabana Necromancy8
(53) Lupin III15(76) Go!!!9
(21) Period14(108) Nemurasareta Lineage9
(44) Seishun Complex13(85) Kura Kura13*
* Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Wednesday, January 24th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.