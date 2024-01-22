Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 64 (Part 1 of 2)

With the Round of 128 completed, it is now time for the first half of the Round of 64. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 4 of the Round of 128:
Quadrant 4 Results
|OP
|Tally
|OP
|Tally
|(4) History Maker
|20
|(125) 19 Sai
|5
|(61) Viva Namida
|10
|(68) Inner Universe
|12
|(29) 99.9
|18
|(100) Youthful
|5
|(36) Rain
|11*
|(93) Kiss of a Stranger
|11
|(13) Wild Side
|18
|(116) Kimi Janakya Dame Mitai
|5
|(52) Flyers
|13
|(77) Specialz
|4
|(19) Catch You Catch Me
|15
|(109) Beyond the Boundary
|6
|(46) Bling-Bang-Bang-Born
|11
|(84) SANPO / STROLL
|17
|(5) Moonlight Denetsu
|19
|(124) Golden Time Lover
|9
|(60) Chime
|9
|(69) The Hero
|20
|(28) Duvet
|19
|(101) Kyouran Hey Kids!!
|5
|(37) Kaibutsu
|9
|(92) Bloody Stream
|13
|(12) Mixed Nuts
|15
|(117) Adabana Necromancy
|8
|(53) Lupin III
|15
|(76) Go!!!
|9
|(21) Period
|14
|(108) Nemurasareta Lineage
|9
|(44) Seishun Complex
|13
|(85) Kura Kura
|13*
For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 32.
There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.
Voting will be open until Wednesday, January 24th, at 6:00 PM PT/8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.