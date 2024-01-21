Bánh Mì? Me Oui! Sunday Food Thread 1/21

There’s a SE Asian burger joint in a bowling alley near us, it’s a very meat-centric menu. The first time we went my wife, who’s vegetarian, asked if they could make a meatless bánh mì. The man at the counter said they make them with avocado for meatless folks. He also then handed her a small cup with their salad dressing that he said a lot of people like on the veggie bánh mì. She loved it! And really thought the pickle was top-notch. It inspired her to try her hand at making the sandwich at home. She found Andrea Nguyen’s book and website that takes you through making the bread, pickle (she used the daikon/carrot recipe and applied it to a cuke), and mayo all from scratch which is right up her alley (bowling alley pun semi-intended). I loved that sandwich too!

