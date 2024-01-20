Triviacados: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?
Quiz Type: Clickable / Forced Order
Quiz Note: One surname is actually a title. Watch out for tricky capitalization
Or visit the quiz here.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.