The Day Thread That Owns Itself (1/20/24)

In Athens, Georgia, there is a white oak tree that owns itself . . . kind of.

Colonel William Henry Jackson emancipated this tree, and the eight feet surrounding it, circa 1832. The deed declares that Jackson, “[f]or and in consideration of the great affection which he bears said tree, and his great desire to see it protected has conveyed, and by these presents do convey unto the said oak tree entire possession of itself and of all land within eight feet of it on all sides.”

The legality of the original tree’s self-ownership may have been ironclad (it wasn’t), but that tree, after serving as a local attraction for over 100 years (and estimated to have lived for over 400 years), fell to a windstorm in 1942. Luckily, the Junior Ladies Garden Club of Athens weren’t about to let a good story go to waste.

Do not fuck with the Junior Ladies Garden Club of Athens.

In 1946, the Ladies planted a second-generation white oak from one of the original tree’s acorns. That tree, known as “Son of the Tree that Owns Itself,” is acknowledged as a landowner by the city of Athens, and the Junior Ladies Garden Club of Athens continues to care for it. To visit the (Son of the) Tree that Owns Itself, just head to Athens, GA, and go to the corner of South Finley and Dearing Streets. The city simply asks that you not cause a fuss, as it is a residential neighborhood.

Please, people, I work nights!

Thanks to Jen at Indie88FM for most of the information in this header. For more info on Jackson Oak and where to find it, go to Visit Athens and Atlas Obscura.

