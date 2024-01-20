Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 4)

Now it’s time for the final quadrant of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 3:

Quadrant 3 Results OP Tally OP Tally (3) Battlecry 24 (126) Rose 6 (62) Polly Jean 18 (67) We Are 6 (30) Kaen 8 (99) Through the Night 17 (35) Otome no Route wa Hitotsu Janai! 12 (94) Ready To 11 (14) The Big O 10 (115) Hana ni Natte 21 (51) Motteke! Sailor Fuku 16 (78) Turn A Turn 11 (19) 1 15* (110) New Wuthering Heights 15 (46) Rise 20 (83) End of the World 7 (6) Dream Island Obsessional Park 23 (123) GRAIN 5 (59) Sonomama no Kimi de Ite 14 (70) Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen 14* (27) Again 19 (102) D-technoLife 4 (38) Asterisk 14 (91) H.T 17 (11) Rondo-Revolution 25 (118) Ranbu no Melody 6 (54) Aggretsuko Theme 15* (75) Fly! Gundam 15 (22) Yapapa 16 (107) A Lost Dog and Beats of Rain 6 (43) Soufuu 7 (86) Cloud Age Symphony 10 * Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Monday, January 22nd, at 5:00 PM PT/7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET.

