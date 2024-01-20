Music, Other

Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 4)

Now it’s time for the final quadrant of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 3:

Quadrant 3 Results
OPTallyOPTally
(3) Battlecry24(126) Rose6
(62) Polly Jean18(67) We Are6
(30) Kaen8(99) Through the Night17
(35) Otome no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!12(94) Ready To11
(14) The Big O10(115) Hana ni Natte21
(51) Motteke! Sailor Fuku16(78) Turn A Turn11
(19) 115*(110) New Wuthering Heights15
(46) Rise20(83) End of the World7
(6) Dream Island Obsessional Park23(123) GRAIN5
(59) Sonomama no Kimi de Ite14(70) Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen14*
(27) Again19(102) D-technoLife4
(38) Asterisk14(91) H.T17
(11) Rondo-Revolution25(118) Ranbu no Melody6
(54) Aggretsuko Theme15*(75) Fly! Gundam15
(22) Yapapa16(107) A Lost Dog and Beats of Rain6
(43) Soufuu7(86) Cloud Age Symphony10
* Tie broken by Blip

For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.

There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.

Voting will be open until Monday, January 22nd, at 5:00 PM PT/7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET.