Best Anime Opening Tournament – Round of 128 (Quadrant 4)

Now it’s time for the final quadrant of the Round of 128. Before we go any farther, here are the final results of Quadrant 3:
Quadrant 3 Results
|OP
|Tally
|OP
|Tally
|(3) Battlecry
|24
|(126) Rose
|6
|(62) Polly Jean
|18
|(67) We Are
|6
|(30) Kaen
|8
|(99) Through the Night
|17
|(35) Otome no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!
|12
|(94) Ready To
|11
|(14) The Big O
|10
|(115) Hana ni Natte
|21
|(51) Motteke! Sailor Fuku
|16
|(78) Turn A Turn
|11
|(19) 1
|15*
|(110) New Wuthering Heights
|15
|(46) Rise
|20
|(83) End of the World
|7
|(6) Dream Island Obsessional Park
|23
|(123) GRAIN
|5
|(59) Sonomama no Kimi de Ite
|14
|(70) Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen
|14*
|(27) Again
|19
|(102) D-technoLife
|4
|(38) Asterisk
|14
|(91) H.T
|17
|(11) Rondo-Revolution
|25
|(118) Ranbu no Melody
|6
|(54) Aggretsuko Theme
|15*
|(75) Fly! Gundam
|15
|(22) Yapapa
|16
|(107) A Lost Dog and Beats of Rain
|6
|(43) Soufuu
|7
|(86) Cloud Age Symphony
|10
For each match, you may vote for only one of the two OPs. Votes should be based on the OP as a whole – both the music and the animation. I will vote only in the case of a tie. The sixteen OPs that win their respective matches will advance to the Round of 64.
There will be a dedicated area of the thread for discussion. Please discuss the round there rather than in replies to the individual matches.
Voting will be open until Monday, January 22nd, at 5:00 PM PT/7:00 PM CT/8:00 PM ET.