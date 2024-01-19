Friday New Music 1/19

Hello! Friday! Music! Consequence of Sound list!
— 90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago
— Birthmark (Nate Kinsella of American Football) – Birth of Omni
— Bolts of Melody – Film Noir
— Chemtrails – The Joy of Sects
— Cobrakill – Serpent’s Kiss
— Conchúr White – Swirling Violets
— Cowboy Sadness (feat. members of The Antlers, Bing & Ruth, and Port St. Willow) – Select Jambient Works Vol. 1
— Daniel Johnston – Alive in New York City
— Danny Brown – Quaranta (Physical Release)
— Dylan LeBlanc – Coyote – The Expanded Edition
— Eddie Berman – Signal Fire
— EKKSTACY – EKKSTACY
— Eliza McLamb – Going Through It
— ericdoa – DOA
— The Fauns – How Lost
— Feral Family – Without Motion
— Flat Party – Flat Party EP
— glass beach – Plastic Death
— Green Day – Saviors
— Hot Garbage – Precious Dream
— Jango Flash – Jango Flash EP
— Judy Whitmore – Come Fly with Me
— Keyon Harold – Foreverland
— Lil Dicky – PENITH (The DAVE Soundtrack)
— Lizzie No – Halfsies
— Neck Deep – Neck Deep
— Nick Oliveri – N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8
— Nick Oliveri – N.O. Hits At All Vol. 9
— PACKS – Melt the Honey
— The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)
— Saxon – Hell, Fire and Damnation
— Selmer – Body Wash
— Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope
— SLIFT – ILION
— Spiritualized – Amazing Grace (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Swervedriver – 99th Dream (Reissue)
— Touché Amoré – Is Survived By: Revived
— TR3 (featuring Tim Reynolds) – Watch It
— UKAEA – Birds Catching Fire in the Sky
— ZHU – Grace