Music

Friday New Music 1/19

Hello! Friday! Music! Consequence of Sound list!

— 90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago

— Birthmark (Nate Kinsella of American Football) – Birth of Omni

— Bolts of Melody – Film Noir

— Chemtrails – The Joy of Sects

— Cobrakill – Serpent’s Kiss

— Conchúr White – Swirling Violets

— Cowboy Sadness (feat. members of The Antlers, Bing & Ruth, and Port St. Willow) – Select Jambient Works Vol. 1

— Daniel Johnston – Alive in New York City

— Danny Brown – Quaranta (Physical Release)

— Dylan LeBlanc – Coyote – The Expanded Edition

— Eddie Berman – Signal Fire

— EKKSTACY – EKKSTACY

— Eliza McLamb – Going Through It

— ericdoa – DOA

— The Fauns – How Lost

— Feral Family – Without Motion

— Flat Party – Flat Party EP

— glass beach – Plastic Death

— Green Day – Saviors

— Hot Garbage – Precious Dream

— Jango Flash – Jango Flash EP

— Judy Whitmore – Come Fly with Me

— Keyon Harold – Foreverland

— Lil Dicky – PENITH (The DAVE Soundtrack)

— Lizzie No – Halfsies

— Neck Deep – Neck Deep

— Nick Oliveri – N.O. Hits At All Vol. 8

— Nick Oliveri – N.O. Hits At All Vol. 9

— PACKS – Melt the Honey

— The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)

— Saxon – Hell, Fire and Damnation

— Selmer – Body Wash

— Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope

— SLIFT – ILION

— Spiritualized – Amazing Grace (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Swervedriver – 99th Dream (Reissue)

— Touché Amoré – Is Survived By: Revived

— TR3 (featuring Tim Reynolds) – Watch It

— UKAEA – Birds Catching Fire in the Sky

— ZHU – Grace