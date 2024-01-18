Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 18

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Nik Berry, a social studies teacher from Baltimore, Maryland;

Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho; and

Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington.

Jeopardy!

CLASSICAL MUSIC // WHAT IN THE WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS…? // TAKE IT BACK! // VEGETABLE STEW // THE PAST, PRESENTLY // THE MISING LETER

DD1 – 800 – TAKE IT BACK! – In 2008 the Hindu American Foundation launched “Take Back” this practice that’s much more than the physical postures of asana (Kendra added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Martha 5,000, Kendra 200, Nik 2,600.

Scores entering DJ: Martha 6,800, Kendra 3,200, Nik 4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

ON THE MAP // A WOMAN’S PLACE // MOVIE TITLES WITH NUMBERS IN THEM // PAINFUL MEMORIES // THE WRITER’S STRIKE // AN “H” & “R” BLOCK

DD2 – 1,600 – THE WRITER’S STRIKE – Ken Kesey’s “Sometimes a Great Notion” concerns a timber strike in Wakonda–not in Africa but in this state, Kesey’s home (Nik dropped 6,000.)

DD3 (video) – 800 – ON THE MAP – The U.K.’s second most populous city, it lies in an industrial area near the geographic center of England (Nik dropped 6,600.)

Scores entering FJ: Martha 9,600, Kendra 4,800, Nik 800.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY HISTORY – After the Vietnam War, Vietnam got bogged down in a campaign against this leader whom it managed to overthrow in 1979

Everyone gave the same incorrect response for FJ. Martha wagered 0 to advance with 9,600.

Final scores: Martha 9,600, Kendra 0, Nik 799.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is yoga? DD2 – What is Oregon? DD3 – What is Birmingham? FJ – Who was Pol Pot? (All three players wrote Ho Chi Minh.)

