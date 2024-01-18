Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 18

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Nik Berry, a social studies teacher from Baltimore, Maryland;
- Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho; and
- Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington.
Jeopardy!
CLASSICAL MUSIC // WHAT IN THE WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS…? // TAKE IT BACK! // VEGETABLE STEW // THE PAST, PRESENTLY // THE MISING LETER
DD1 – 800 – TAKE IT BACK! – In 2008 the Hindu American Foundation launched “Take Back” this practice that’s much more than the physical postures of asana (Kendra added 1,000.)
Scores at first break: Martha 5,000, Kendra 200, Nik 2,600.
Scores entering DJ: Martha 6,800, Kendra 3,200, Nik 4,200.
Double Jeopardy!
ON THE MAP // A WOMAN’S PLACE // MOVIE TITLES WITH NUMBERS IN THEM // PAINFUL MEMORIES // THE WRITER’S STRIKE // AN “H” & “R” BLOCK
DD2 – 1,600 – THE WRITER’S STRIKE – Ken Kesey’s “Sometimes a Great Notion” concerns a timber strike in Wakonda–not in Africa but in this state, Kesey’s home (Nik dropped 6,000.)
DD3 (video) – 800 – ON THE MAP – The U.K.’s second most populous city, it lies in an industrial area near the geographic center of England (Nik dropped 6,600.)
Scores entering FJ: Martha 9,600, Kendra 4,800, Nik 800.
Final Jeopardy!
20th CENTURY HISTORY – After the Vietnam War, Vietnam got bogged down in a campaign against this leader whom it managed to overthrow in 1979
Everyone gave the same incorrect response for FJ. Martha wagered 0 to advance with 9,600.
Final scores: Martha 9,600, Kendra 0, Nik 799.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is yoga? DD2 – What is Oregon? DD3 – What is Birmingham? FJ – Who was Pol Pot? (All three players wrote Ho Chi Minh.)